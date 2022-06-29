‘Unbelievable’ surge in Tampa Bay as Ian barrels into Florida

ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano reports from St. Petersburg, Florida, which is seeing reverse storm surge after Hurricane Ian came ashore as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.

