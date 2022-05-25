'Unprecedented' Jan. 6 committee hearings set to begin

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former Southern District of New York prosecutor Kan Nawaday to preview what to expect from the Jan. 6 committee hearings this month.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live