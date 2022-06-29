Unsealed affidavit shows police arrested suspect in Delphi murder case

After finding an unspent .40-caliber round five years after the murders, police arrested suspect Richard Allen and prosecutors said he may not have acted alone.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live