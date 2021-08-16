Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day
Locals just soul all this. She's homemaker. Kids. And trust that the vaccines and have been better apple Walt only film. Some. Of that nature this that was quick. Yeah. They missed. And birthday mr. else going. College or as well without parents and others and others fires.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:09","description":"Martin Daniel, 53, and his wife, Trina, 49, both died of the virus on July 6.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79484804","title":"Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day","url":"/US/video/unvaccinated-couple-dies-covid-19-day-79484804"}