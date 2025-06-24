UPS driver gets emotional as he says goodbye to dogs he bonded with for over a decade

After more than a decade of dog treats and deliveries, a UPS driver in Georgia shared an emotional moment with a couple of pups and their owner as he bid them farewell during his last shift.

June 24, 2025

