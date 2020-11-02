UPS worker killed in conveyor belt

The deadly accident happened at a UPS facility in Kansas City.
Transcript for UPS worker killed in conveyor belt
And police are investigating a deadly accident at UPS facility in Kansas City a worker was killed after being caught in a conveyor belt no word on how it happened. UPS says it's cooperating with investigators.

