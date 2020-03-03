UPS worker who threatened mass shooting arrested

A California UPS worker who threatened to carry out a mass shooting at his employer’s premises had multiple tactical rifles and 20,000 rounds of ammunition at his home.
And at UPS worker is under arrest in Silicon Valley accused of threatening to carry out a Nash shooting on the job. Authorities say they found five tactical rifles and body armor and 20000. Clean thousand rounds of ammunition. In Thomas Enders apartment near CN Wednesday killing reported alleged threat and he was taken into custody. Up three police chase. It's the Lamborghini destroyed and a wrong way crash the car crossed the median and slammed into an SUV on New York's Long Island. Three people were hurt but everyone is expected to recover.

