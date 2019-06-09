Transcript for The U.S. air marshal program is in 'crisis'

An ABC news investigation is raising concern about the federal air Marshals Service. Critics and whistle blowers say the program is suffering apparatus of suicide and mental health problems in its ranks. Along with a allegations of gross mismanagement. One union official calls it a crisis. Air marshals face months of rigorous training and grueling travel schedules TSA officials in charge of the program says the health and welfare of every air Marshal. Is their top priority.

