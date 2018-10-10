US arrests alleged Chinese national for targeting major aviation companies

More
The FBI calls the case against a Chinese intelligence officer "unprecedented."
0:48 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US arrests alleged Chinese national for targeting major aviation companies
We are here this afternoon. To announce federal criminal charges. For conspiracy to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets. And attempt to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets against young German shoe. Who the indictment alleges is an intelligence officer for the Chinese ministry of state security. One of shoes job duties was to obtain technical information. Including trade secrets from aviation and aerospace companies in the United States and Europe. He and other MSS officers went about this job by concealing their identities and the nature of their employment. They worked to recruit individuals and aviation companies. Throughout the United States and Europe who they thought could provide them with trade secrets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58417568,"title":"US arrests alleged Chinese national for targeting major aviation companies","duration":"0:48","description":"The FBI calls the case against a Chinese intelligence officer \"unprecedented.\"","url":"/US/video/us-arrests-alleged-chinese-national-targeting-major-aviation-58417568","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.