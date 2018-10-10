Transcript for US arrests alleged Chinese national for targeting major aviation companies

We are here this afternoon. To announce federal criminal charges. For conspiracy to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets. And attempt to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets against young German shoe. Who the indictment alleges is an intelligence officer for the Chinese ministry of state security. One of shoes job duties was to obtain technical information. Including trade secrets from aviation and aerospace companies in the United States and Europe. He and other MSS officers went about this job by concealing their identities and the nature of their employment. They worked to recruit individuals and aviation companies. Throughout the United States and Europe who they thought could provide them with trade secrets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.