Transcript for As US begins to reopen, what have we learned so far about COVID-19? Part 4

Reporter: So here we are. 50 states and Puerto Rico, slowly trying to find our way back. Hoping workers have safety measures to protect them and their families, as we all try to revive the economy. More than 38 million Americans are unemployed due to the pandemic. 35% of households with children don't have the money to buy enough food. All this as we wrestle with baffling new rules. How do you tell a child you can go for a swim in the ocean but you have to keep moving on the beach? And while most of us are just trying to be careful and respectful of each other -- I'm doing my part to keep me safe and those around me safe. Reporter: Some of us are bristling -- This cannot be the new normal. I'm asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy. Either wear the mask -- And I'm not doing it because I woke up in a free country. Reporter: Even losing control. Even though this is the reality for all of us, if a virus starts spreading, no man is an island. And that key question, will companies do enough testing to catch the spreaders who have no symptoms? Look at what they found at the hard-hit meat packaging plants. Tyson foods has taught us at one of the plants where they virus tested workers one in four tested positive and of those, the majority had no symptoms. In addition to social distancing, Tyson announced that those employees can now stay home and still get paid. And as we know, prisons had become hotspots. More than 18,600 inmates have been infected, over 300 have died. And more than 6,000 correction officers have contracted the virus. But until their diagnosis they were most likely going back and forth to their homes at night. People are just absolutely scared and they're tired and just trying to get through a normal day. Reporter: And even the most remote places, like the sacred nations of the navajo are still connected to all of us. An estimated 30% of their population lacks clean running water, for basic handwashing. The epidemic there became so grave the Arizona National Guard had to come in and help. And together we have watched our neighbors particularly devastated by this virus, some more than others. I just lost my friend, y'all. Reporter: Those African-American and Latino communities, the homeless. And the nursing homes where we watched in horror as more than 37,000 residents died. More than a third of the U.S. Total deaths. But as we reported across the country we found one place in central Ohio that did become a kind of island defended by unlikely guardians of the galaxy. More than two months ago these administrators, nurses, aides, at two assisted living facilities, sharonbrooke and chapel grove, decided if the enemy was heading to the doors, they would go inside, lock the door and fight to keep it out. After all, lives were in their hands. People who had been architects, accountants, paramedics, people who had once been so vital and so young. I have 124 grandparents here. So, I mean, that was a big thing for me. We knew that once it reached our facility, it would be too late. I packed my bags and I said you know what, mom, dad, my sister I said I love you guys I'll see you when it's all over. My father is Orville varasso, he's a 99-year-old resident. The last time I saw the last time I saw him was Wednesday March 11, to actually hug him. Even though my heart is really sad and heavy, I realized that that sacrifice is really keeping him alive and all the other wonderful residents. Reporter: Nursing director Miranda Lazar moved in along with her boyfriend Michael. I've converted my office into my bedroom so that myself and my boyfriend Michael have a place to stay. Hello boyfriend! Even the dog became an essential worker in quarantine. We come out with our gloves and we spray down all of the boxes. Reporter: The weeks go by in private, these workers admit it's not easy. My son is a senior this year so he's not only missing his mom at home he's missing prom and possibly graduation. The wedding that we were planning, we just decided it would be better to postpone. I know the devil works hard, but I also know that the lord works harder. Reporter: But when they go out into the home, they make sure the residents see only smiling faces. My father is -- He is an Italian immigrant so we like to say ti Amo which means I love you. I can't wait to see him and cheer him up. Reporter: A visitor through a glass window. I love you. I miss you. How's your bourbon holding up? The scotch got low, a bit low. So I had a bottle of gin. Happy Easter! Reporter: And when Easter arrived, who said you can't have an Easter parade? Almost just like the one bing Crosby used to sing about. In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it you'll be the grandest lady at the Easter parade I love your signs, they're fabulous. So much fun. It's nice to see our families. We have the grinch that stole Easter over there! Happy Easter. Thank you for the love and care! Reporter: Over these months, birthdays were celebrated. Even a high school graduation for an aide. And then last week, after 65 days, these caregivers finally began to go home, knowing that not one of the 200 residents got covid. Now there will be new protective testing for any caregiver who goes in and out. But what they all did, in this moment, is going to last forever. A sign appeared at one of the facilities saying it all. Heroes work here. Love lives here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.