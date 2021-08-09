Transcript for US breaks record for COVID-19 cases in children as pediatric hospitalizations surge

Hospitals across the country are being pushed the limit as the US records more children with Kobe than ever before. More than 252000. Pediatric Kobe cases were reported last week alone the highest weekly total yet. On average about 365. Children are being admitted to the hospital for the virus everyday. Now more states are calling on military personnel for help. Including an Idaho where authorities have officially declared a crisis RK the heart tongue is there with more. This morning is millions of children start the school year the US setting an alarming new record. More than 252000. Children diagnosed with -- last week the highest number of pediatric cases since the pandemic began. We're calling this the fourth wave. But it is certainly been by far the most and packed full search really hitting children and adolescents. In Texas where the number of children hospitalized with Kobe hit an all time high over the weekend. Eleven year old Levi court Tucci tested positive a few days after going back to school. Then spent four days in a hospital bed they just felt horrible. All I know he's now recovering after fighting for his life. I was there to take it seriously NC protect yourselves. From what is what came nearly really. Awful disease off. Hospitals across the country are now calling for help. And the Department of Defense is answering sending military medics to support Alabama Arkansas and Idaho. This is all war against hope that it is not over. We are very much in the middle of the battle Idaho's governor calls it an unprecedented Pointe estate history. The Health Department now activating crisis standards of care for at least ten hospitals warning residents they could face long wait times. We may get short time certain supplies. Oxygen. Ventilator equipment or what have you. Detonated I require us to make some tough decisions about who gets what win. Doctors say this time around the surge feels and looks different we don't have to have these patients that RS to use. Every single patient that it's seen in the intensive care unit. There's been an unvaccinated. And are also younger. That was a case for 31 year old ticked soccer Alexandra blanking Villar in Florida she wanted to do more research before getting the vaccine. I don't have a lot of energy for talking. So old chat and make this quick break but she was too late. Blanket Biller losing her battle there virus just days later in this final video posted on her tick tock the influence are encouraging her followers to get the shot. It's always. Look at it because hopefully. If you get a fans wore a look in the hospital flick leaf. Diane in Idaho they have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the entire country and as you heard one doctor here say there in the middle of this war against Kobe and they believe it could've been preventable at this point if if more people here. Had gotten vaccinated but he zoom out the bigger picture there is some good news nationwide about 75%. Of adults have received at least one dose. The vaccine. Diane and I KR tongue in Boise Idaho OK thank you. And I like to bring in doctor Shareef alma hall president and CEO university hospital in Newark, New Jersey for more on this doctor alcohol thanks so much. For being here how worried are you about this rise in pediatric cases in what is sing at your hospital. Thank you so much for Adam Leon so first of all I'm extremely worried about it exchange as we begin school that's people begin work again we return to work process were concerned. Bad kids may get it and ordinance credits are vulnerable occidental. In addition we're seeing a surge in pediatric cases across the country that hasn't it New Jersey yeah we're all very concerned about it because frankly. A good number of kids are not even eligible. The vaccine yet a particular that critical age group of age five to eleven. And Activision rates for older kids aged well. To seventeen are much too low I to be confident that returning to school will not be accompanied. I would outbreaks of increased cases so we partied that would her she your hospitals. Are your clinics are greater nor health care coalition which brings together. Health care system is claiming or ask you what ruled duke out when we get more pediatric cases and were expecting it we had more. Pediatric visits of the emergence Rupert Corbett nine she'd been seen since beginning of damage including what hospital. Was filled to the brim last April we were concerned that this trend will only get worse in the north east. Now is this because the new variant of delta variant is affecting kids Mora just because it's more contagious and so. Just by that nature more kids are being infected. That's definitely vote so the fact that the virus can spread it easily as chicken pox is a major problem indeed most important. Because each is simply means that more people will be getting it more it will be susceptible to so that's one factor but a couple different series studies have shown that the risk of hospital station when you get carbon achieved eyes about twice the original area to the virus that really. Last year so I think you're seeing increased. Spread but also increased severity. The belt of buried in recent studies. I think allege it is we're seeing more break your hospital's patient or New Jersey hospitals Asian. Association. Yesterday animal aborted the organization. Released report saying that semi. Are unvaccinated which still shows you that I'm actually used the greatest respect concerning to me that means what he 5%. I've had at least one dose so I think you shall we need immunity suddenly needs a look at it boosters I think most people. And our society can't come soon. Now hospital systems and a number of states are being pushed the limits some are even calling in military personnel to help now so. Where does this go from here. I think it's concerning bad were back chew wait where the military needs to deploy again my hospital had. Incredible heroes from the US army reserves of chain that literally saved us when my nursing staff was down by heard what so many other critical. Clinical and uncritical stat sheet as hostile going had to be out either because they were secret would themselves are they had a loved one. Wasilla child care issues these things are resurfacing. Of the fact that unity has a step in the supplement articles stat is just signed where we are the fact that we are surging to a point I. Last winter overall and certainly at a local level some places out what new York New Jersey experience I was right there the senator pat last year. Guys really concerning its I think we really need to think about a public health service or I'd addition to what we have now to be deployed. Specifically for public health emergencies like there's not have to reliably eras admirable leash have to be deployed abroad to send us and our interest. So how concerned are you now about this new new variant we're hearing about. You know the new Gary it is concerning this important potentially being. Resistance to immunity that we got from the back seems there's some evidence in the case it's a very concerning nutrition. I. Overview. Which is good news because they're vaccines to protect she was specially hospitals Asian and dad's dad's adult area so. Good use of this besides that eight more susceptible virus is the ones still about eight. Aren't docked fishery if Thelma hall always great to have you we appreciate your time today thank you. But what is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.