Transcript for US Capitol police give update on suspicious vehicle

Buildings nearby the capitol building have been evacuated. And we are now waiting to hear from the US capitol police is whether other well as other law enforcement officials working on this investigation let's listen. Capitol police department you're going to be hearing from our new chief John Manger. I'm in his accompanied by DC metropolitan police department chief rapper Coxe keeping. First I wanna look. Thank you all for your patience. Sort of keep you so far away but that would keep safety is our number one focus on this during this incident. Around 9:15 this morning a man and black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of The Library of Congress. Near first and independent SE we responded to a disturbance call. The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb and what appeared. The officer said appeared to be a detonator in the man's hand. So we immediately evacuated. The nearby buildings. As you all know the house and senate or on recess. And but they're still people working throughout some of the buildings that were nearby this location. I'm I don't want to get into the negotiations. That are ongoing. I know that got some information has just come out all and live stream so I know you all may have some inspiration. But my negotiators are hard at work. Trying to have a peaceful resolution. To this incident. Not only do we have US capitol police on the scene but mets' problem please part of department of Washington DC is with us the FBI Washington field office. ATF. And of course. DC. Fire and EMS. So I'll take any questions you'll have. State budget until they like it could be that bad live streaming. Hurting your investigation or that helping your method. So good to see if we're trying to get as much information as we can. 22. Find a way to peacefully resolve this so. We are in communication with the with the suspect. But I I don't want to talk about exactly what we're talking about because the negotiations are ongoing. See if you why do you think we don't we don't know what his outmoded cook part describes her she's. What can you talent out fast acting you know if he is that veteran. Be happy and warm the war in Iraq. We don't know a whole lot we we do have. Possible name and identity of the suspect but we we don't have much information at all about this time. We're gonna give periodic updates and I'm sorry we don't have more information does this really is an ongoing situation but dumb as but we'll give you another theory act. Update shortly. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.