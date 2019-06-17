Transcript for US Central Command says Iran tried to shoot down drone

We begin with escalating tensions between the US and Iran after those attacks on oil tankers near the Persian gulf. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo now says the US has unmistakable. Evidence that Iran is to blame and he says all options on the table. When it comes to how the US. Response and that includes possible military strikes ABC's Mota costar Abbie is here at the latest not a good morning. Good morning today good morning Tenet than your right. Secretary of state my Pompeo says it is unmistakable that the Islamic Republic of Iran was behind the attacks on the tankers. In the gulf of Oman but it doesn't appear that the entire international community has collectively reach that consensus just yet. The trump administration point to this video was clearing indisputable evidence that links he Ron. To brazen attacks on two fuel tankers in the gulf of Vermont. Pentagon officials say it shows Iranian revolutionary guard patrol removing an unexploded mines from one of the takers whole. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo says the evidence is concrete. It's unmistakable what happened here these were attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran US Central Command adding the evidence also shows you run attempted issue down an American drone like this one. Monitoring one of the tankers on fire. Pompeo spending the weekend calling his foreign counterparts to garner support the world needs to unite against this threat from Islamic republic or rock. However US allies remain whole allegations. Hahn he panics. While Germany's foreign minister stating the video provided by the US is not sufficient proof. Pompeo bristled at the remark saying some countries quote just wish this would go away. This was taken for an American cameras has the stop this is the real data. But UK officials say be completely back US assessments the Pentagon is reportedly considering sending around 6000 troops of the gulf region. Over the weekends on pay it would only say all options will be looked down we will always do. The hard tasks it takes to protect American interests wherever they are. And it's important to note that you runs foreign minister denies the US accusations. Meanwhile Saudi Arabia agrees with US intelligence and says that it will not hesitate to deal with the threat to its country's interests today Kenneth. We'll see how this plays out this week Monaco's are happy think you.

