Transcript for US citizen detained by CBP suing agency after being released

And we're gonna talk about a story the president hasn't tweeted about on this week we talked about the US in the San Francisco police Zia. Who was wrongfully detained by ice and CVP for twenty. Three days even when he had proper documents and a -- C a telling our Dallas affiliate the conditions in custody were so bad. He considered self deportation because he didn't quote went to suffer anymore so I wanna bring in remain approved in our LA bureau with the latest. For me now before you get into what's happened now can you just remind us of what happened again. I hey Kimberly so Francisco was on his way to a soccer scouting event in north Texas with his younger brother and some friends. When they came across a CD key checkpoint and despite his brother Marlon were both detained even though Francisco showed his Texas ninety. He was detained edited at Texas detention center for three weeks to CDT an ice costing me even though his attorney provided sneaky with his birth certificate. And proper documents proving he was a US in his saint. But there was a light at the end of the tunnel can really Francisco was released this week on Wednesday. And so what if he actually. Say about this because he planned to soon out right. Yes open Disco in his attorney are planning to sue the federal government and he says what happened to him was an injustice. He talked said WFAA about what it was like inside the senator. Saying the conditions were so bad like he said he considered self deportation because he quote didn't want to suffer anymore. He described seventy people to a single room some of which were very thick. And that they wouldn't let them brush their teeth or go to the bathroom he says it was really inching mean and the way they were treated at. And Kimberly his comments align with some of the other horrific descriptions that have surfaced from the center ice and so what have their response been from the government. About this so mistake yes I since iniki released a statement saying. There when there are conflicting reports from the individual or multiple births are to think it's it can and should take more time to verify. They say both seem ET and ice are committed to the fair treatment of migrants in their custody and continue to take appropriate steps to verify all facts and the situation can reeling. Yen remain and just quickly did they say anything about his comments on the conditions inside the facilities. They have not yet. Irate so remain a LA bureau on thank you for the updates we appreciate everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.