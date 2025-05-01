US Department of Transportation aiming to expand air traffic control staffing

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to make an announcement Thursday about air traffic control staffing at U.S. airports.

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live