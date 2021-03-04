Transcript for US economy makes greatest monthly job gains since August

Some good news in the economy as we see glimmers of hope that the pandemic is coming under control. And restrictions are loosening the US job market is strengthening here's a look by the number. 9161000. US jobs were added in the month of march the largest gain since August and well above analysts expectations. Any US unemployment rate fell to 6%. The Labor Department reported today that job growth has been widespread across the economy. But particularly strong in three industries and leisure and hospitality which added 280000. Jobs last month. Nearly two thirds of those jobs and food service is in bars. Public and private education which added a total 190000. Jobs and construction with a 1101000. Job gain in just a month. Well there's certainly cause for optimism the US economy still has eight point four million fewer jobs than it did a year ago. We'll take nine more months for job reports like this one to recover all the employment laws during the tendon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.