Transcript for US employers add 273,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate 3.5%

Keep him on Wall Street right now and has to do with that corona virus leading to another volatile day on Wall Street here's a live look at the big board down down now 624 points. When staff top of this and apparently the robust jobs report is an easing investors' concerns US employers added 273000. Jobs entered due February. But those gains a come from payrolls before much of Bert corona virus outbreak to cold in the US the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5. Percent.

