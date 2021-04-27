US expected to make new economic moves against Russia

President Joe Biden is expected to announce that Russia will lose favored nation status, allowing the U.S. and others to impose tariffs on a range of Russian goods, a source told ABC News.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live