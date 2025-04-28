US fighter jet rolls off aircraft carrier, sinks into ocean  

An F/A-18 fighter jet rolled off the side an aircraft carrier and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea, the Navy announced on Monday.

April 28, 2025

