Apartment holding a news conference on Iran and where attack I'm Nicole Arnold died lab rats for all of bait and acting. US attorney for the northern district of California. Stephanie Heinz. To discuss the work of the department's ransom Wear and digital extortion task force in combating the epidemic. I Branson where attacks by criminal groups. Also with us our assistant attorney general for national security giant immersed. And acting assistant attorney general for the criminal division nick McQuay. Rent similar attacks have increased in both scope. And sophistication. In the last year. Targeting our critical infrastructure. Businesses of all types whole cities and even law enforcement. Ransom Wear and digital extortion pose a national security and economic security threat to the United States. The Department of Justice working with our partners is committed to using all of our tools. Aren't all the tools at our disposal. To disrupt these networks. And the abuse of the online infrastructure that allow us this threat. Two persists. The sophisticated use of technology to hold businesses and even whole cities hostage for profit. Is decidedly. A 21 century challenge. But the old adage follow the money still applies. And that's exactly what we do. After colonial pipelines quick notification to law enforcement and pursuant to a seizure warrant issued. By the United States district court for the northern district of California earlier today the Department of Justice has found and recaptured. The majority of the ransom colonial paid to the dark side network in the way. Of last month's ransom where attack. Ransom where attacks are always unacceptable. But winning target critical infrastructure. We will spare no effort in our response. Dark side. Is aimed rant somewhere as a service network. That means developers who sell. Or at least ransom where to use in attacks. In return for a fee or a share in the proceeds. Dark side and its affiliates have been digitally stocking. US companies for the better part of last year. And indiscriminately. Attacking victims. Include key players in our nation's critical infrastructure. Today we turned the tables on darts at. By going after the entire ecosystem that fuels. Ransom Wear and digital extortion attacks including. Criminal proceeds in the form of digital currency. We will continue to use all of our tools and all of our resource is to increase the cost and the consequences. Of ransom where attacks and other cyber an able to tax. This teacher announced today was conducted as part of the department's recently launched. Read somewhere and digital extortion task force which was established to investigate disrupt. And prosecute. It somewhere and digital extortion activity. This is the task first first operation of this kind. This work is important because every day. The digital threats that we face are more diverse more sophisticated. And more dangerous. In this heightened threat landscape we all have a role to play in keeping our nation safe. No organization is immune. So today I want to emphasize. Two liters of corporations and communities alike. The threat of severe ransom or attacks pose a clear and present danger to your organization. To your company to your customers to your shareholders. And two year long term success. So pay attention now in best resource is now. Failure to do so could be the difference between being secured now or a victim later. But also know that we are all in this together. The US government will continue to do more. To increase our nation's resilience. While increasing the cost to our digital adversaries. And those that enable or harbored them. And we cannot do so without you. The Department of Justice will continue to evolve as the threat evolves. That is why one of the first acts. I took after returning to the department was to launch a strategic cyber review. That is why federal prosecutors now report Ritson where incidents in the same way that they report. Critical threat to our national security and that is why. We will continue to work with our public and private partners both here and globally. To bring our collective authorities together to confront emerging threats. There is no higher priority for the Department of Justice then using all available tools to protect our nation. That includes from ran somewhere and other digital threats. Thank you and now a turn the podium over to deputy director polity. Thank you Dave Monaco. Good afternoon everyone. Today the FBI successfully seize criminal proceeds. Monte Klein wallet that dark side ransom where actors he used to collect a cyber ransom payment. From a victim. Since last year we've been pursuing an investigation into the dark side a Russia based cybercrime group. The dark side and rent somewhere Berrian is one of more than 100 ransom are variants that the FBI is currently investigating. Dark side developers market their rent somewhere to criminal affiliates who then conducted tests. And sure percentage of the proceeds with the developers. The scheme known as ransom wears a service. In this case the FBI has has identified more than ninety victims. Across multiple US critical infrastructure sectors. Those include manufacturing. Legal insurance. Health care and energy. Based on our investigation into the dark side an incredible work. With other US government partners we identified a virtual currency wallet but the dark site actors use to collective payment from a victim. Using law enforcement authorities. Victim funds were seized from that while preventing are set actors from music. This is just the latest disruption. That the FBI and DOJ have taken to impose a risk and consequences. On cyber adversaries. Since announcing our new cyber strategy last year. We've dismantle the infrastructure. Of the emas head. Criminal by men through an unprecedented coalition. Of US and international law enforcement and private industry partners. Additionally. We have join other government partners to expose a cyber tools developed by the Russian GRU. We have also use legal authorities to remove malicious back doors. Installed on the networks of Microsoft Exchange server customers across the United States. In just last week DOJ announced the seizure of two command and control remains used by the perpetrators. Of the white spear fishing campaign. This focus on joint action and collaboration. Is exemplified. By the national cyber investigative joint task force. Which brings together intelligence community law enforcement. And cyber security agencies for a whole of government approach against the east cyber threats. Our partners in the intelligence community and across government. Are central to these efforts. Lurching each of our authorities in capabilities. Enable us enables us to conduct coordinated operations to respond to. And deter malicious activity from groups like dark side. There's a lot of exceptional behind the scenes teamwork. That goes into both identifying effective ways to target adversaries. And credit rating actions that we may take against them. I want to give major thanks to the incredibly hardworking. Special agents intelligence analysts and professional staff. Of the FBI's Atlanta. And San Francisco field offices. And the FBI cyber division. Along with the government wide partners who assisted in this investigation and seizure. These cases require a significant level of determination. And technical expertise. In without a doubt every individual involved displayed that. Through the achievements reflected here today. We continue to be committed to using the information intelligence we developed through our investigations. To take early. Meaningfully meaningful steps to protect the public. And be preventative. We will continue to work relentlessly and seeking innovative ways to use our unique authorities. The world class capabilities. An enduring partnerships. For maximum impact against our adversaries. Today we deprived a cyber criminal enterprise. The object of their activity their financial proceeds and funding. For financially motivated cyber criminals. Especially those presumably located overseas. Cutting off access to revenue is one of the most in packed full consequences. We can impose. When the FBI combines our law enforcement and intelligence authorities. With a dose of our partners in government. In the cooperative relationship with private industry. And when we have victims willing to share information. To further our collective efforts against cyber adversaries. We can have immediate. Permanent effect on ransom or actors. That is why it is so critical for victims to report intrusions to us as soon as possible. And then work with us to provide evidence and intelligence. For investigations. Leading to recovery. Attribution. And ultimately prevention. Victim reporting not only can give us information. We need to have immediate real world impact on the actors. They can also help prevent future intrusions. Into other victim networks and prevent further harm. From occurring. With continued cooperation and support from victims private industry and our US and international partners. We won't bring to bear the full weight and strength of our combined efforts and resources. Against those actors who think nothing of threatening public safety. And our national security for profit. Thank you and an Ellington going to the podium. The acting US attorney for the northern district of California Stephanie Heintz. We're hearing now from the Department of Justice you're the deputy director of the FBI just your details. Inauguration where they managed to seize it ransoms paid by a victim to a ransom where. Attack hurt US. Hacking group there. And the FBI says now that it was able to seize that ransom money back for more honest I want to bring Elizabeth Newman ABC news contributor. And farmer DHS official during the trump administration. Elizabeth what are you may have his approach this isn't new and we haven't heard about yet. This is great news and you heard at least mine can be. The attorney general Sadie. The old I agent solid money and I'm not arguing here it's dirty did local due to currency still. Brian this huge cast works her. And being able citizens find that Trey Holland and ceased. What they claim it in the city. A large portion school portion of the prince and Haiti and strong deterrent signal. You know. I'm very please don't target are being infrastructure. And maybe don't US at all and then that becomes a concern for other countries. The nearly. Normal as we are people defend ourselves. I mean wouldn't it it's cool Coleen will start. You turn the tide went otherwise it just. And its some national increased. Ritz where it last year. And and Elizabeth there there's a report did one of things the colonial pipeline. Managers did he is when they contacted the FBI the FB they said they were gonna pay the ransom because they did know how long this hack was going to last. The FBI quote gave them some instructions. Before they transferred payment into a crypto currency wall and in whatever was in those instructions helped. Helped track the payment and get it back to edge sounds like the it's when he first century equivalent of marked bills and I wonder what kind of message that might send. Two two hackers and not just a group that did this but others. Yeah Terry hasn't really excellent point and there's a lot of criticism including a planet eating because they didn't seem very slow to were coerced. Basically deceive actually there was a bit more coronation that may be had. Beat and the general collar Pereira. But it is and good in. Reinforcements. You any member credit sector is enduring and claim this. You're the FBI news. I don't eager to mention that failure tracking number ninety. In an attack right dark Salant alone all the other actors that are out there is their number nine. I did it this this massive problems due to see. Partnership with the FBI. The federal government's. Our didn't Helena K that they were able you as you suggest jury and are narrow and said. Leader who can track. All of the money and ended bring these diamonds now I don't think reflect the legacy he actually. Breath prosecuted a US. The money back and Angel Lee will be an error. There. And Elizabeth then deputy director of the FBI there do you tell a few other. Approaches in victories they've had lately including he said exposing a cyber tool used by some Russian based groups that we also heard. From the deputy attorney general's stressing that let companies. Also have to be very diligent right now on have to do their part as well to try to protect themselves. If you're in a position of being a worried that you are vulnerable to this kind of attack what's a take away here. Dinner and it is no doubt the most important thing in history that we read this or did edit go to the back Ers the best. Things for any company to be doing right now is to go to trigger lists a letter to the right now last week which used. Really unprecedented Siri. And it than usual to put out at a regular letter to all members of the sector CEOs saying we squeezed. Follow the finest things and it goes to some T tell your everything for me surety or using cheap turn G shank. I would CC Lee leader Marty yen or river tax critics and her secondary way Richard rallying. That you are you say you're (%expletive) is on the Asia check undersea journey T make sure they resources any each hiring third party organization to current and you're seeing your internal security systems. And teeing is important are injured her release forty enemies friends in east and in it they they enlist Al. Whole host of other things are beginning July technical LA making sure your resources and business systems her sister so. A lot of just really cool advice. Has been out there are kind of an act not any kind of way I'm yeah did. You probably know wish and our doors you know we should set the alarm sheets stock and we got a travel agent Lisa sometimes mean they are and how to me this one of the lives. Really BC sent seizure EC under city. The knee to make sure you're doing. It when I read it means in your CEO or. They each may surety your security right and reasonable steps he yourself from being any. Right Elizabeth Newman always great to have you thank you. They yeah.

