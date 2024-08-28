US intelligence agencies on high alert after European terror attacks

ISIS claimed responsibility for the stabbing that killed three at a festival in Germany. American police are concerned about similar attacks in the U.S., inspired by terror killings in Europe.

August 28, 2024

