US Marshals arrest Dominican man wanted in quadruple homicide

Luis Francisco Soriano, also known as Jefry Yevo, was added to Puerto Rico’s Top 10 Most Wanted list in September 2024.

June 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live