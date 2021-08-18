One of the US Marshals' wanted fugitives seen socializing in this home video

More
John Ruffo, who pulled off a $350 million swindle has been on the run since 1998, is seen in this home video talking and strumming a guitar.
2:52 | 08/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One of the US Marshals' wanted fugitives seen socializing in this home video
Can he seeing girls. Avery. Are. Felt real meal see success. Yuck it up big water. At you know let. Through its not a bad idea. So how ingenuity or eighth. Lippi who. And I hope that this is these is a good introductions. All you right now eight. I hope we get a chest through. When the ones. It. Yeah. Oh. It could be I'm. And hey no you know. That. Let's ask me. He he spent that span even even playing my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"John Ruffo, who pulled off a $350 million swindle has been on the run since 1998, is seen in this home video talking and strumming a guitar.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79508721","title":"One of the US Marshals' wanted fugitives seen socializing in this home video","url":"/US/video/us-marshals-wanted-fugitives-socializing-home-video-79508721"}