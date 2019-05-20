Transcript for U.S. Naval Academy first-years race to replace hat atop obelisk

So as we know school is winding down all over the country at the Naval Academy the end of the first year for students is marked by the end permits Herndon climb and it's happening today for those for those of you don't know what it is OK so. The climb is an event where the freshman class or pleas as they're called. Build a human pyramid to try and reach the top of a monument. To remove a Dixie cup sailor hat and then they replaced it with an upper classmen tat if that isn't enough the 21 foot monument it's covered with about fifty pounds of vegetable shortening. Making reaching the top only possible with teamwork and perseverance and that's what this is all about because the monument is named after commander William Lewis Herndon who represented these things discipline teamwork and courage and after successfully completing the Herndon climb. The fresh men are no longer call please and they move on to fourth. Class midshipman. Now it's quite a spectacle in will be there covering the scene live on the ground we're covering it later today's so make sure you check. That out it's going to be amazing S you can see.

