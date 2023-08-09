US nurse, daughter freed from kidnappers in Haiti

ABC News’ Matt Rivers and Mick Mulroy break down the latest details on the release of Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter after they were released from Haiti.

August 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live