US outraged at Russia’s conviction of American man

More
ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on Paul Whelan’s 16-year prison sentence in Russia for alleged spying, and on the United States’ reaction.
2:32 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US outraged at Russia’s conviction of American man

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:32","description":"ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on Paul Whelan’s 16-year prison sentence in Russia for alleged spying, and on the United States’ reaction.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71267549","title":"US outraged at Russia’s conviction of American man","url":"/US/video/us-outraged-russias-conviction-american-man-71267549"}