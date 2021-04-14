ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Medical Expert: The J&J vaccine 'pause' is a 'concern'; Legal Expert: Defense uses Floyd’s past interactions with police as argument; Actor empowers communities to push for police reform

US urges a pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, after people get blood clots The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after six people developed a rare blood clot disorder.