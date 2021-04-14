US pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccinations over blood clot concerns

The CDC and FDA are recommending a "pause" in administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
1:55 | 04/14/21

