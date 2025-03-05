US pauses sharing intelligence with Ukraine

A U.S. official told ABC News the United States has cut nearly all its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, confirming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement earlier Wednesday.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live