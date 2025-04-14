US has responsibility to return MD man from El Salvador: Expert

ABC News' Devin Dwyer and Michael Paarlberg, associate professor at VCU, discuss El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele's visit to the White House.

April 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live