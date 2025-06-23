US strikes on Iran were ultimately 'the right move': GOP Rep. Tim Burchett

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett reacted to the strikes ordered by President Trump on Iran's nuclear facilities saying "I think history is going to be kind to this president on this decision."

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live