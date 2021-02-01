Transcript for US surpasses 20 million coronavirus cases

The US has surpassed twenty million cases at the corona virus. More than 340000. Lives have been lost. California particularly hit hard. Los Angeles county consider the nation's current pandemic epicenter. The state experiencing 585. Deaths and 124 hour period this week LA county supervisor requesting the hospital navy ship mercy. Return I've never seen. Criticism. And questions you the level that Barak. Coming to work if it's a constant now. It's good for stressful particularly. Meanwhile the nation why boxing rollout is far behind schedule less than three million people have received the shots. Far short of the twenty million gold the top administration has set for the end of 20/20. You're tall senator Mitt Romney blocks from the lack of a comprehensive vaccination plan as incomprehensible and inexcusable. Oh that we sat back and assumed that somehow creating the vaccine was always had to do. And that will simply inadequate. Houston's mayor authorizing the Health Department to open the city's first free cope in nineteen vaccination clinic. I called a sentence possible oversee about 250000. Calls today and so the system literally was oval wham and so we went to planned date. I'm plan B was on site registration. Georgia. Working to expand its vaccination plans as do exist sit on ice is vaccine available and literally sitting in and freezers. That's unacceptable we have. We have eyes that say this doctor in Michigan driving almost three hours through remote part of the state to administer vaccines what I saw was was rarely. Just hope in Florida senior citizens waiting in line for hours after governor Ron Desantis expand eligibility to those over 65. And in Chattanooga Tennessee traffic backed up the first day residents 75 and older were eligible for the vaccine Kenneth mouton ABC news Washington.

