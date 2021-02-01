-
Now Playing: Officials slam federal government’s handling of vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Cities crack down on New Year’s parties as US hits 20 million COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Snow covers west Texas
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 patient leaves hospital on New Year’s Eve
-
Now Playing: Native American man hit with stun gun for being off trail
-
Now Playing: Columbus police union asks for more medical training after Andrew Hill shooting
-
Now Playing: Lottery fever as Mega Million and Powerball continue to grow
-
Now Playing: Police body camera footage show new details in Andre Hill shooting
-
Now Playing: UK decided to delay 2nd doses of vaccine and have more people get their 1st doses
-
Now Playing: Vaccine rollout under fire
-
Now Playing: New mutation identified in Florida
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm brings heavy snow, ice and rain across the country
-
Now Playing: Health care workers share their hopes for 2021
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot tops $401 million
-
Now Playing: Several brands of Sportmix dog and cat food recalled
-
Now Playing: New year means pay hike for millions
-
Now Playing: Video shows rescue of man and two dogs trapped in icy water
-
Now Playing: Stage collapses at illegal New Year’s Eve party
-
Now Playing: Protesters demand answers in 1st killing by Minneapolis police since George Floyd