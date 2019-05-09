Transcript for US woman arrested for hiding baby in bag at Philippines airport

While a woman from America is now in custody in the Philippines accused of trying to fly out of the country. With the new boring in her carry on police say the baby was just six days old. Surveillance images show the woman standing in line at security. And then sitting after she was detained officials say staff took a look inside her bag. And found the baby inside. Woman reportedly claimed to be the baby's answer but did not have any proof that the two were relayed it. She should concert immigration counter designated baby silly because they did not see the that maybe this US skating union. They're maybe even sleeping bags. Standout stated that's not be so they were surprise. When they learned that baby who was he inside this thing back. Surprise indeed for Israel Jennifer Talbot who is from Ohio is now charged with human trafficking. Officials are searching for the baby's parents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.