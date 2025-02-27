USAID workers clear out desks during legal battle over foreign aid payments
ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Refugees International President Jeremy Konyndyk about the ripple effects felt throughout the world as a result of the USAID funding freeze.
February 27, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Gene Hackman, wife found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances: Authorities3 hours ago
Trump hosts British PM Keir Starmer for Ukraine talks at White House3 hours ago
Measles cases reported in New Jersey as officials warn outbreak may worsen3 hours ago
Tate brothers, charged with human trafficking overseas, arrive in US3 hours ago
Police hunt for suspect accused of targeting insurance company CEO3 hours ago
Alaska sled dog race raises questions on animal abuse3 hours ago
A look at Gene Hackman's prolific career3 hours ago
'No obvious sign or indication of foul play' in Hackman death: SheriffFeb 27, 2025
ABC News obtains audio of USAID 'listening session' hosted by the State DepartmentFeb 27, 2025
Veterans share personal stories of DOGE firings in virtual town hallFeb 27, 2025
Starmer pushes plan to 'win the peace' in Ukraine dealFeb 27, 2025
Menendez brothers' family expresses optimism as Newsom orders further investigationFeb 27, 2025
Trump accepts invitation from King Charles to British state dinnerFeb 27, 2025
'I'm hopeful,' says fired VA employee suing the Trump administrationFeb 27, 2025
Revisiting the Menendez murdersFeb 27, 2025
What to expect at the 97th Academy AwardsFeb 27, 2025
At least 10 injured after car rams into bus stop in IsraelFeb 27, 2025
Transgender US service members will be separated from military: PentagonFeb 27, 2025
Newborns die of cold in Gaza amid frigid temperatures: Gaza Ministry of HealthFeb 27, 2025
Republicans pushing forward on Medicaid changes, despite potential political falloutFeb 27, 2025
1-on-1 with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy as company reboots Alexa with AIFeb 27, 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death prompts search for answersFeb 27, 2025
Trump administration’s new plan to deal with egg prices and bird flu outbreakFeb 27, 2025
Astronauts open up about unexpectedly long stay in spaceFeb 27, 2025
What to know about US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Feb 27, 2025
US, Russian negotiators meet in Istanbul for talksFeb 27, 2025
SCOTUS grants Trump administration’s request for hold in foreign aid paymentFeb 27, 2025
Trump praises Musk as federal agencies brace for more layoffsFeb 27, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022