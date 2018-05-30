Transcript for Former USC gynecologist may have assaulted as many as 52 women: Police

We move on out and also in California Los Angeles Police say they are now investigating 52 complaints. Of sexual abuse by former USC gynecology officials are urging other patients remiss treated by the doctor to come forward. They say he saw thousands of patients at the USC health clinic between 1990 and 2016. Back to George Tyndall is also accused of making racist and sexually inappropriate comments. He has denied the accusation titles on California court appearance by the man accused of being the so called Golden State serial killer. 72 year old Joseph DeAngelo was kept in a caged inside the courtroom. He's accused of a dozen murders and around fifteen rapes during the seventies and eighties. The hearing was to address how much information about the case should be released.

