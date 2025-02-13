Utah driver escapes before train slams into SUV

Transit officials in Utah have released video showing a driver escape a vehicle moments before a train smashed into it.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live