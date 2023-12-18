Utah influencer mom pleads guilty in child abuse case

Legal contributor Brian Buckmire has the details on Ruby Franke, a Utah mom who shared her life on social media, as she pleads guilty to child abuse charges.

December 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live