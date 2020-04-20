Utility worker sings happy birthday to retirement home resident

A utility worker in Winter Park, Florida, sang for a 94-year-old woman’s birthday from a safe distance.
0:31 | 04/20/20

Utility worker sings happy birthday to retirement home resident

