Uvalde congressman on latest gun law: 'We can’t stop here'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who represents Uvalde, about the Safe Communities Act, which he says will bring “America together for the betterment of everyone.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live