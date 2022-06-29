Uvalde dad on new school year: ‘It’s hard to learn when you’re scared for your life’

Uvalde, Texas, parent Adam Martinez discusses his decision to enroll his kids in virtual education three months after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live