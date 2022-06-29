Uvalde school staffer breaks silence about claim she left a door open

ABC News’ John Quiñones reports on video that supports Emilia “Amy” Marin’s story, and how the false story impacted her mental and emotional state.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live