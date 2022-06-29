Uvalde schools vote to fire police chief after mass shooting

ABC News’ John Quinones reports from Uvalde, Texas, where the school board on Wednesday night voted to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo for his response to the school shooting that left 19 dead.

