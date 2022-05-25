Uvalde teacher discusses police response in ABC News exclusive interview

Former NYPD police chief Bob Boyce about whether a probe into the Uvalde police response could lead to criminal charges and his reaction to the Uvalde teacher saying he felt “abandoned” by police.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live