Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Vacationing couple died of respiratory failure, autopsy shows
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:31","description":"Edward Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day were found dead in a hotel room at a Dominican Republic resort.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63450153","title":"Vacationing couple died of respiratory failure, autopsy shows","url":"/US/video/vacationing-couple-died-respiratory-failure-autopsy-shows-63450153"}