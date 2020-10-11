Transcript for Vaccine hopes high as COVID-19 cases rise across the country

Infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Pellerin joins me now for more on this doctor Alan thanks for being here when do you think Americans can expect. To be at a access a vaccine. Well first look Diane this is such exciting news really unprecedented and extraordinary weather. More than 90% effective nest. As far as the way I didn't know where we can expect this you know advisories saying that they're going to be shipping out fifty million doses before the end of the year how much that goes to the US first globally is not clear to me right now but I. I think what we have to remember is that available doses is not the exact. Same as accessible doses so and there are challenges here as we just heard about the super freezing requirement for storage. And you know and then the three week turnaround remember the patients need two doses so when you hear about fifteen million doses. At the most that could be 25 million people how I mean that's still a huge step in the right direction but a three week turner rumbled for the first arose in the second dose is going to be another hurdle. I'm and got it but you know it seems like that the headlines here and they're really good news is this efficacy ratings at least 90% effective in preventing coated nineteen how to compare to other wells on vaccines. So let me give you perspective here can I don't know exact numbers are these going to be rushed but it 90% effectiveness there were 94 cases in the Pfizer trial date enrolled at close to 44000. Patients okay how all of those 94 feet in order to have 90% efficacy data means you can have a the most nine patients with colon nineteen in the vaccine group should an 85. Patients. With Covert nineteen in the placebo group 85 verse nine and that's the worst case scenario that is a huge difference we've never seen that before with the influenza vaccine work how do you there's a 50%. Effectiveness in any given clues he's so. The for respiratory virus like coconut nineteen this isn't really a in an astounding results. And correct me if I'm wrong with the fact that and its grows in an exponential way it makes says numbers that you just compare it's even more significant. That's right I mean remember we're hearing over a 100000 cases a day in the United States on average people have about five close contacts. That means we have to do contact tracing under five at least 500000. Cases. Every single day in the US our baseline is so high right now we desperately need this vaccine of course there's going to be a lot of this wave that. Goes forward with out of vaccine even in the best case scenario. And I know you and I talked about this that for a minute deals leg that thing that is most relevant to people at home including myself nor going into the holiday is now we want to see our families. Everybody knows a safest thing to do his estate home button but for some that may not be their choice so how can we go into the holidays and try to be as safe as possible. Sudan I just left critically ill patient or intensive care unit here he's. Ventilated he's in a prone position which means she's flipped over on the bed with his with his face facing downwards she's paralyzed into the bay is very very Gil his wife is in the hospital is as well the point trying to make is that most. Transmissions right now our current wind in our home how we have to recognize that so when we hear about masking and public of course that's very important but we also help to mask in home especially important we are with. People outside of bubble what I would see an old Thanksgiving is the safest thing is to keep the numbers are small and to keep. But all small and try not to go outside Tibetans especially if you're vulnerable group of elderly chronic conditions you may have to sit this one out it's so hard to say united Gil badly saying that but look at our trajectory right now we're going it will very dangerous time. And how important is ventilation. All of this is that kind of an added bonus I can't really make a difference I'm. I'm really help you said that thank you for prompting me because it's a very important especially as we're trying to figure our how much of this virus is spread short droplets or longer airborne. You know nuclear these aerosols so. Even opening the window six inches can really change the ventilation around so having rooms well ventilated opening the windows media buying helped the filters if you can and should you're sure fires these things can help decrease in the Coca transmission. Tried to actor Tyler we appreciate your time as always thank you. Thanks.

