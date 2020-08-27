Vaccine Watch: Are coronavirus trials diverse enough?

ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on concerns about not enough diversity in volunteers participating in phase three clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.
4:14 | 08/27/20

