Transcript for Van full of explosives found in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia say they found a van loaded with explosives and other suspicious items they recovered propane tanks torch is in what could be sticks of dynamite. The bomb squad is investigating at discovery came during the city's newly imposed curfew after the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace. Protesters violating that curfew faced up with police on the city's west side overnight. One day earlier thirty officers were injured when demonstrators threw objects at police forcing them to retreat.

