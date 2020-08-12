Vanessa Guillén investigation leads to 14 Army officials being punished

More
Fourteen senior army leaders at Fort Hood were fired or suspended after an investigation that was prompted by the young soldier's death.
5:17 | 12/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vanessa Guillén investigation leads to 14 Army officials being punished

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:17","description":"Fourteen senior army leaders at Fort Hood were fired or suspended after an investigation that was prompted by the young soldier's death. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74613937","title":"Vanessa Guillén investigation leads to 14 Army officials being punished","url":"/US/video/vanessa-guilln-investigation-leads-14-army-officials-punished-74613937"}