'Varsity Blues' mastermind must disclose criminal past to new clients: Judge

Ivy Link founder Adam Nguyen discusses how Rick Singer's role in the college admission scandal changed the admissions process and industry.

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live