Venomous snake found in box of bananas makes for forbidden fruit

The reptile discovery was made in a shipment of bananas at a supermarket in Manchester, New Hampshire.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live