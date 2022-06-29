Veteran on getting help for military interpreters

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke to Maj. Tom Schueman and his interpreter and friend Zainullah Zak on their book, “Always Faithful,” about the bond they developed during the Afghanistan War.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live